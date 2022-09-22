It Appears That Using Full Stops In A Text Message Means You Are Being Aggressive

UK comedian Hayley Morris posted a video of a conversation between her and her brain over analysing a message where the sender has ended it with a full stop. And many agree that, yes, ending a message with a full stop can be seen as a microaggression.

I wonder how many will be angry that I started the last sentence with an “and”?

The video, which has been viewed over 340,000, has had over 300 comments from people who either agree or are now worried they have been causing people anxiety due to using correct punctuation.

So here, from us at The Project, is a quick guide on the Do’s and Don’ts of easy, breezy text communication.

- Do add extra letters to the last word e.g. “looking forward to tonight, it is going to be so much funnnnnnn” look at all those “n’s”, it shows you aren’t serious, you don’t care about the rules, although for the over analysers they might think you have passed out on your phone and you can’t lift your finger off the “N” button.

- Do send emojis. They are fun and so easy to communicate what you are trying to say. Why say “I’ll be there in five minutes” when you can send an hourglass, some party streamers, and a car. Yes, technically, if the hourglass is half empty, they might think you are being pessimistic, the party streamers and car could look like a collision, but you are only five minutes away, let them stress for five minutes, it’ll be fine.

- Don’t use capitals. Just like poet e.e. cummings, embrace the lower case. Lowercase is lower status, like approaching a stray dog; you don’t want to assert dominance over your over-analysing friend because imagine they saw the sight of a capital, they would never sleep again. Just like Canberra, a capital is not fun.

- Put a full stop to punctuation. No more exclamation marks, no more commas, no more colons; not even the semi type. Don’t even think about the Interrobang. So what if your apology makes it even worse when you type “I'm sorry I love you” when you meant “I’m sorry; I love you” we mean this one, period.

With these handy guides, you will never frighten your over analysing friends again, unless you really need them due to an emergency and actually call them on the phone. Can you imagine talking on the phone in 2022? Bone-chilling!