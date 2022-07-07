It Appears Netflix's Bridgerton Has Led To A Baby Boom

The series has been hugely popular since it was available to stream from December 2020 thanks to its raunchy content making viewers, well, horny.

How horny? According to figures from the (not so horny) Office for National Statistics, there was a rise in births in the UK in September, October and November of the following year.

The period drama follows the eight siblings of the Bridgerton family on their quest to find love. All that corset ripping really got couples in the mood.

Claire Reilly said she found it romantic, sensual and compelling. Nine months after bingeing the drama, her second baby was born.

You do the math, the sexy math.

Claire says, "I was surprised at how graphic the sex scenes were when I started watching it; there's a lot more than in any other period drama. There are lots of scenes with male characters pleasuring the female characters, which is a refreshing change to what we normally see on screen."

She added, "The Duke especially got me really hot under the collar."

Another big fan of The Duke is Simona Das, who conceived twins after she binge-watched the show. She describes him as "electric" and attributed the drama to spicing up her married life.

Fellow binger, Abi Kay, said, "Our baby girl is here because watching the show helped me change how I was feeling about sex."

Like Claire, she praised the show's focus on female sexuality and said "Sex had become something you do to have a baby, but Bridgerton reminded my husband and I that sex is more than that — it's about connection, intimacy and passion."

A study found Bridgerton to be the most romantic television show based on its percentage of sexy dialogue, so it's no surprise that everyone was turned on.

Now that it's been tested on humans, they oughta make a rhino version of the show to help conservation efforts.