It Appears Aussies Are Choosing To Marry Their Second Choices Instead Of ‘The One’

If you base your idea of romance off movies and books, you probably think that marriage is always about finding 'the one'.

What's incredible is that in these stories, 'the one' almost always happens to be living pretty nearby, often in the same suburb, frequenting the same coffee shop. Of course, that's statistically quite unlikely, considering there are seven billion people on the planet, and there's a pretty good chance that 'the one you're looking for is actually on the other side of the world, perhaps working as a Sherpa in the Himalayas.

But, that's the beauty of love; it's not logical.

Which brings us to today's topic. Many people understand they can't marry 'the one', and so they settle for their second choice, who we shall call 'the two'.

In a pretty candid article published by Body+Soul over the weekend, a woman by the pseudonym Liz said that she didn't marry her first choice because they didn't have a shared plan for their future. "I loved [him] with everything, but he just didn't want the same things for our future, and the longer we were together the more it became clear. I would have married him in a heartbeat if he was but instead, we broke up."

She subsequently married someone else and added: "[We] have now been happily married for over five years. While theoretically [he] wasn't my first choice, he ended up being the right one for me." Which is perfectly fine and normal, though it's not a great thing to bring up in your wedding speech.

It turns out, that marrying your second or perhaps even third choice ('the three') isn't so uncommon as people tend to make more pragmatic decisions when considering their lifelong partner. "Many people enter long term relationship contracts with different goals and needs than they do when they are exploring love and dating, meaning we often expect and look for different things from a passionate first love, to the one we spend the rest of our lives with. So, it's not uncommon for people to skip their early romances, to find someone different that suits their long-term relationship goals," sex and relationships expert Lauren Bradley told Body+Soul.

With this in mind, we really need to start rethinking how rom-com movies are made. Every one of these fantasy stories tends to end with a bloke chasing 'the one' to the airport before she travels overseas forever. He crashes through security, bounds up an elevator and gets to the gate just as 'the one is about to board. It's always at this moment that the truth prevails, they profess their love, and she walks away from the gate, presumably causing untold frustration for baggage handlers who now have to find and remove her luggage from the bowels of the plane.

The point being, it'd be nice to see a more realistic end to those movies. Instead of leaving the plane behind, she should just turn to look over her shoulder and say: "I'd rather marry the bloke who I don't love as much, but he also wants a family and makes a six-figure salary. I call him 'the two' because that's how many kids he wants and the number of investment properties he has."

And then she turns, walks onto the plane and the credits roll.