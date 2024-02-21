Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu Says Israel Will Not Pay For Hostages To Be Freed

Speaking to Kan Radio, the Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich said while the return of the 134 hostages was “very important”, they could not be released at “any cost”.

Netanyahu’s office released a statement shortly after the comments were made, backing up Smotrich.

"There is a lot of pressure on Israel from home and abroad to stop the war before we achieve all of our goals, including a deal to release the hostages at any cost," Netanyahu said.

"We are not willing to pay any price, certainly not the delusional cost that Hamas demands of us, which would mean defeat for the state of Israel."

Israel has freed two Israeli-Argentinian hostages in Rafah under the cover of air strikes that local health officials say killed 67 Palestinians and wounded dozens in the southern Gaza city that is the last refuge of about a million displaced civilians.

A joint operation early on Monday by the Israeli military , the domestic Shin Bet security service and the Special Police Unit in Rafah freed Fernando Simon Marman, 60, and Louis Hare, 70, the military said.

The two men were kidnapped by Hamas from Kibbutz Nir Yitzhak on October 7, the military said, among some 250 people who Israel says were seized during the militant raid that triggered its war on Gaza.

With AAP.