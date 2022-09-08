Israeli Man Arrested After He Was Caught Letting His Dog Drive His Car

An Israeli man is in hot water with police after footage was discovered that showed the man had allowed his dog to “drive” his car.

The footage, shared by the man on social media, shows the dog sitting on the man’s lap, with the dog’s paws placed on the steering wheel for several minutes.

The vehicle drove past multiple pedestrians and other cars with the dog at the wheel, travelling down the streets of Jerusalem.

According to The Jerusalem Post, the man was arrested due to him behaving in a dangerous and improper manner by allowing his dog to get hold of the vehicle, thereby endangering road users.

In a statement from local police, they said: “Those who do such acts disrespect human life.

“We will continue to work to enforce serious traffic offences and prosecute suspects who endanger road users with their actions.”