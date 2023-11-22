The Project

Israeli Government Meeting To Consider Multi-Day Ceasefire In Gaza

Israel's government has met into the early hours to consider a deal for Palestinian Hamas militants to free some hostages in Gaza in exchange for a multi-day truce.

Officials from Qatar, which has been mediating negotiations, as well as the United States, Israel and Hamas have for days been saying a deal was imminent.

Qatar Foreign Ministry spokesman Majed Al-Ansari said the proposal on a hostage release deal was delivered to Israel in the early hours of Tuesday.

"The State of Qatar is awaiting the result of the Israeli government's vote on the proposal," he said.

Before gathering with his full government, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met on Tuesday with his war cabinet and wider national security cabinet over the deal.

Hamas is believed to be holding more than 200 hostages, taken when its fighters surged into Israel on October 7, killing 1200 people, according to Israeli tallies.

