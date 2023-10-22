The Project

Israel To Increase Attacks On Gaza, As U.S. Boosts Defences

Israel has pounded southern Gaza with air strikes and says it would intensify its attacks in the enclave's north, as Washington pledged more air defences to the Mideast in response to recent attacks on US troops.

Palestinian media reported at least 11 Palestinians were killed in an Israeli strike in the southern Gaza city of Khan Younis, and that Israel was striking the southern city of Rafah.

The strikes early on Sunday came hours after Israeli military spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari called on Gazans to move south out of harm's way.

"For your own safety move southward. We will continue to attack in the area of Gaza City and increase attacks," Hagari told Israeli reporters on Saturday.

Gaza's Health Ministry said on Saturday that Israel's air and missile strikes in retaliation had killed at least 4385 Palestinians, including hundreds of children, with more than a million of the tiny territory's 2.3 million people displaced.

The US said it would send more air defence assets, including a Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) system and additional Patriot air defence missile system battalions to the Middle East and would ready more troops.

With AAP

