Israel To Begin Four-Hour Pauses In Northern Gaza To Allow Citizens To Flee

Israel has agreed to halt operations in northern Gaza in four-hour pauses to allow citizens to flee along humanitarian corridors.

White House national security spokesman John Kirby said the pauses could be used for the release of hostages and were a significant first step.

But Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu suggested any pauses would be scattered, and there was no official confirmation of a plan for recurring breaks.

Asked if there would be a "stoppage" in fighting, Netanyahu said on the Fox News Channel: "No. The fighting continues against the Hamas enemy, the Hamas terrorists, but in specific locations for a given period of a few hours here or a few hours there, we want to facilitate the safe passage of civilians away from the zone of fight, and we're doing that."

On the ground in northern Gaza, there were no reports of a lull in fighting. Israeli forces have encircled Gaza City, and its tanks are advancing into the heart of the city as they hunt Hamas militants.

In recent days, Israel has allowed civilians safe passage along the main Gaza route south for three or four hours each day.

The White House's comments on Thursday suggested a second route would be opened.

"We are undertaking localised and pinpoint measures to enable the exit of Palestinian civilians from Gaza City southward, so that we do not harm them. 

These things do not detract from the war fighting," Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant said.

With AAP.

