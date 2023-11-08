The Project

Israel Says Hamas Leader Is Surrounded By Troops In Gaza City

Israel says the most senior leader of Hamas, Yahya Sinwar, is trapped inside a bunker in Gaza City.

Gaza residents said earlier that Israeli tanks were positioned on the outskirts of Gaza City, Hamas' stronghold in the north of the territory and home to about a third of its 2.3 million people before the hostilities.

Israel previously said it had surrounded Gaza City and would soon attack it to annihilate Hamas fighters who assaulted Israeli towns across the border one month ago.

Defence Minister Yoav Gallant said Israeli soldiers were operating in the heart of Gaza City.

"IDF (Israeli military) forces...came from the north and the south. They stormed it in full coordination between land, air and sea forces," Gallant said in a televised news conference.

"They are manoeuvring on foot, armoured vehicles and tanks, along with military engineers from all directions and they have one target - Hamas terrorists in Gaza, their infrastructure, their commanders, bunkers, communication rooms.

"They are tightening the noose around Gaza City."

He said that below the city there were kilometres of tunnels that ran under schools and hospitals and that housed weapons depots, communication rooms and hideouts for militants.

"Gaza City is encircled, we are operating inside it," Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a televised statement. 

"We are increasing pressure on Hamas every hour, every day. So far, we have killed thousands of terrorists, above ground and below ground."

With AAP.

