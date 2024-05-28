The Project

Israel Says Airstrike On Rafah Was A "Tragic Mistake"

An Israeli air strike has triggered a massive blaze, killing 45 people in a tent camp in the Gaza city of Rafah, officials have said.

The attack has prompted an outcry from global leaders, urging the implementation of a World Court order to halt the assault.

Israel's military said it was investigating reports that a strike it carried out against Hamas commanders in Rafah had caused the fire.

Survivors said families were preparing to sleep when the strike hit.

"We were praying ... and we were getting our children's beds ready to sleep. There was nothing unusual, then we heard a very loud noise, and fire erupted around us," said Umm Mohamed Al-Attar.

"All the children started screaming... The sound was terrifying; we felt like the metal was about to collapse on us, and shrapnel fell into the rooms."

The attack took place in the Tel Al-Sultan neighbourhood, where thousands were sheltering after Israeli forces began a ground offensive in the east of Rafah over two weeks ago.

Video footage obtained by Reuters showed a fire raging in the darkness and people screaming in panic. A group of young men tried to haul away sheets of corrugated iron, and a hose from a single fire truck began to douse the flames.

More than half of the dead were women, children, and elderly people, health officials in Hamas-run Gaza said, adding that the death toll was likely to rise from people with severe burns.

Israel's military said Sunday's strike, based on "precise intelligence", had eliminated Hamas' chief of staff for the second and larger Palestinian territory, the West Bank, plus another official behind attacks on Israelis.

