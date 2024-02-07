The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Israel Reject Latest Ceasefire Offer With Hamas, Saying Victory Is Near

Israel Reject Latest Ceasefire Offer With Hamas, Saying Victory Is Near

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has rejected Hamas' latest offer for a ceasefire and return of hostages held in the Gaza Strip.

However, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said there was still room for negotiation toward an agreement.

Hamas, the Palestinian militant group that rules Gaza, proposed a ceasefire of four-and-a-half months, during which all hostages would go free, Israel would withdraw its troops from Gaza and an agreement would be reached on an end to the war.

The Hamas offer, which was first reported by Reuters, was a response to an earlier proposal drawn up by US and Israeli spy chiefs and delivered to Hamas last week by Qatari and Egyptian mediators.

Calling Hamas' position "delusional," Netanyahu renewed a pledge to destroy the Islamist movement, saying there was no alternative for Israel but to bring about its collapse.

"The day after is the day after Hamas. All of Hamas," he told a press conference, insisting that total victory against Hamas was the only solution to the four-month-old Gaza war.

"Continued military pressure is a necessary condition for the release of the hostages."

But Blinken's comments, following a meeting with Netanyahu, suggested forging a truce agreement was not a lost cause.

"There are clearly non-starters in what (Hamas has) put forward," Blinken said at a late-night press conference in a Tel Aviv hotel, without specifying what the non-starters were.

"But we also see space in what came back to pursue negotiations, to see if we can get to an agreement. That's what we intend to do."

Blinken met the leaders of Qatar and Egypt on Tuesday and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in Ramallah on Wednesday.

Airline Begins Inviting Passengers To Weigh Themselves Before Departure
NEXT STORY

Airline Begins Inviting Passengers To Weigh Themselves Before Departure

Advertisement

Related Articles

Airline Begins Inviting Passengers To Weigh Themselves Before Departure

Airline Begins Inviting Passengers To Weigh Themselves Before Departure

Finnair is asking passengers to weigh themselves along with their carry-on baggage before departure to collect data for aircraft balance calculations.
Parliament Set To Pass Right To Disconnect Laws, Meaning Workers Will Be Able To Ignore Bosses After Hours

Parliament Set To Pass Right To Disconnect Laws, Meaning Workers Will Be Able To Ignore Bosses After Hours

Workers will soon have the right to disconnect and not answer calls or emails outside of paid hours, with the prime minister and key Senate crossbenchers endorsing the proposal.
Taylor Swift Fans Left Fuming After Rules Announced For The Eras Tour In Australia

Taylor Swift Fans Left Fuming After Rules Announced For The Eras Tour In Australia

There’s a week until Taylor Swift arrives in Australia for her history-making Eras Tour, but Aussie fans have already been given rules for the concerts.
Warning ‘Close The Gap’ Fails To Fulfil Promises To Indigenous Communities

Warning ‘Close The Gap’ Fails To Fulfil Promises To Indigenous Communities

A dire warning from the Productivity Commission, which says that without fundamental changes Australia's 'Close the Gap' agreement is doomed to fail.
The Surprise Feature The Apple Vision Pro Is Missing, And Some People Are Mad

The Surprise Feature The Apple Vision Pro Is Missing, And Some People Are Mad

Customers who purchased the Apple Vision Pro headset this week are angry after realising the device does NOT support 3D virtual reality porn!