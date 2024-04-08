Israel Reduces Number Of Troops In Southern Gaza

Israel has been reducing numbers in Gaza since the start of the year to relieve reservists. It is under growing pressure from its ally Washington to improve the humanitarian situation, especially after last week's killing of seven aid workers.

The military spokesperson did not give details on reasons for withdrawing soldiers or the numbers involved.

But Defence Minister Yoav Gallant said the troops will be preparing for future operations in Gaza.

Both Israel and Hamas, the Islamist movement that controls Gaza, confirmed they were sending delegations to Egypt.

Hamas wants any deal to bring about an end to the war and withdrawal of Israeli forces.

Israel has said that, after any truce, it would topple Hamas, which is sworn to its destruction.

