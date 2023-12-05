The Project

Israel Issues Warning For Its Citizens Travelling To Australia

Israel has upgraded its travel warnings to its citizens visiting Australia to level two, urging Israeli citizens to take additional precautions while visiting.

Israel has upgraded travel warnings to multiple countries following a rise in anti-Semitism stemming from the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles said Australia remains a safe place for Jewish people and urged great social cohesion in Australia.

"It's really important that all of us, in what is a very difficult time globally, are looking after each other," he told ABC Radio on Tuesday.

"It is very important that as people legitimately express their views about what's happening in the world, this is done in a peaceful manner ... many in the Jewish community are finding this to be a very difficult time."

The deputy prime minister said there had been a rise in anti-Semitism and Islamophobia since October 7, when Israel declared war on Hamas, which has been designated as a terrorist organisation by the federal government.

With AAP.

