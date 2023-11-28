Israel-Hamas Ceasefire Extended By Two Days As More Hostages Are Released

The ongoing truce raises hopes Hamas will release more hostages, to add to the 69 now freed during the ceasefire.

The truce will prolong a pause in the seven-week war between Israel and the Islamist Palestinian group, which triggered the latest conflict with an October 7 incursion into southern Israel in which it killed about 1200 people and took about 240 hostage.

Each day since the four-day truce began on Friday, Hamas has released some of the hostages while Israel has freed some of the Palestinians it holds.

Israel previously said it would extend the truce by one day for every 10 more hostages released.

"An agreement has been reached to extend the humanitarian pause for an additional two days in the Gaza Strip," a Qatari foreign ministry spokesperson said on X. Hamas also said it had agreed to a two-day extension.

There was no immediate comment from Israel, but a White House official confirmed agreement had been reached.

With AAP.