The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Israel-Hamas Ceasefire Extended By Two Days As More Hostages Are Released

Israel-Hamas Ceasefire Extended By Two Days As More Hostages Are Released

The ceasefire between Israel and Hamas has been extended for another two days, on the eve it was supposed to expire.

The ongoing truce raises hopes Hamas will release more hostages, to add to the 69 now freed during the ceasefire.

The truce will prolong a pause in the seven-week war between Israel and the Islamist Palestinian group, which triggered the latest conflict with an October 7 incursion into southern Israel in which it killed about 1200 people and took about 240 hostage.

Each day since the four-day truce began on Friday, Hamas has released some of the hostages while Israel has freed some of the Palestinians it holds.

Israel previously said it would extend the truce by one day for every 10 more hostages released.

"An agreement has been reached to extend the humanitarian pause for an additional two days in the Gaza Strip," a Qatari foreign ministry spokesperson said on X. Hamas also said it had agreed to a two-day extension.

There was no immediate comment from Israel, but a White House official confirmed agreement had been reached.

With AAP.

Tassie Pub Posts Job Ad Asking For ‘Alcoholics’ And Anyone With A Police Record
NEXT STORY

Tassie Pub Posts Job Ad Asking For ‘Alcoholics’ And Anyone With A Police Record

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Tassie Pub Posts Job Ad Asking For ‘Alcoholics’ And Anyone With A Police Record

    Tassie Pub Posts Job Ad Asking For ‘Alcoholics’ And Anyone With A Police Record

    The Weldborough hotel is being bombarded with applicants after posting a highly unorthodox job listing on its Facebook page, calling candidates with alcoholism and police records to apply.
    JLo Announces Release Date For First Album In Nearly A Decade, “This Is Me… Now”

    JLo Announces Release Date For First Album In Nearly A Decade, “This Is Me… Now”

    Jennifer Lopez has teased her long-awaited new album and accompanying film, both set to drop on February 16th, 2024.
    Mandatory Country-Of-Origin Labelling Means Aussies Will Now Know Where Their Fish And Chips Come From

    Mandatory Country-Of-Origin Labelling Means Aussies Will Now Know Where Their Fish And Chips Come From

    Seafood country-of-origin labelling will now be mandatory in hospitality venues, with Fish and Chip shops required to provide information about where their seafood comes from.
    New Study Reveals 90s Babies Have The Worst Mental Health

    New Study Reveals 90s Babies Have The Worst Mental Health

    A new study has revealed that people born in the 90s have poorer mental health for their age compared to any previous generation.
    Man Arrested After Streaking On "It's A Small World" Ride At Disneyland

    Man Arrested After Streaking On "It's A Small World" Ride At Disneyland

    A man has been arrested after stripping naked at Disneyland, disembarking the 'It's a small world' ride while it was in motion and jumping into the canal.