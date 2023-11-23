The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Israel Hamas Ceasefire Delayed By 24 Hours

Israel Hamas Ceasefire Delayed By 24 Hours

The release of hostages under a temporary truce between Israel and Hamas militants has been postponed for 24 hours, Israel's national security adviser says.

Israel and Hamas agreed early on Wednesday to a ceasefire in Gaza for at least four days, to let in aid and free at least 50 hostages held by militants in the Palestinian enclave in exchange for at least 150 Palestinians jailed in Israel.

The starting time of the truce and release of hostages captured by Hamas during its October 7 attack on Israel had yet to be officially announced. An Egyptian security source said mediators sought a start time of 10am on Thursday.

Israel's public broadcaster Kan, citing an Israeli official, reported there was a 24-hour delay in the agreement because the deal was not signed by Hamas and mediator Qatar. The official said they were optimistic the agreement will be implemented when it is signed.

"Negotiations for the release of our captives are progressing and continue all the time," Israeli National Security Adviser Tzachi Hanegbi said in a statement released by the prime minister's office.

"The start of the release will proceed according to the original agreement between the parties, and not before Friday," Hanegbi said.

The first truce in a near seven-week-old war was hailed around the world as a sign of progress that could ease the suffering of civilians in Israeli-besieged Gaza and bring more Israeli captives home. Arab ministers praised the agreement but said it should become a first step toward a full ceasefire.

Smoke rises following an Israeli air strike
Israel's army says it has carried out air strikes in the Gaza Strip ahead of an expected truce.

Israel on Wednesday said the ceasefire could be extended further if more hostages were freed, and a Palestinian source said as many as 100 hostages in total could be released by the end of the month.

Hamas and allied groups captured about 240 hostages when Islamist gunmen rampaged through southern Israeli towns on October 7. Previously, Hamas had released just four.

A statement by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office on Tuesday night said 50 women and children would be released over four days at a rate of at least 10 daily. Beyond that, the truce could be extended day by day as long as an additional 10 hostages were freed per day.

Residents Told To Leave As Perth Bushfire Spreads & Homes Are Lost
NEXT STORY

Residents Told To Leave As Perth Bushfire Spreads & Homes Are Lost

Advertisement

Related Articles

Residents Told To Leave As Perth Bushfire Spreads & Homes Are Lost

Residents Told To Leave As Perth Bushfire Spreads & Homes Are Lost

Residents in Perth's northern suburbs continue to flee a fast-moving and out-of-control bushfire, as the city prepares for another day of scorching temperatures.
TikTok Is Helping Fuel The Music Industry And We Want Our Music Sped Up

TikTok Is Helping Fuel The Music Industry And We Want Our Music Sped Up

A new report has found that TikTok is profoundly affecting the music industry and how we stream music.
Just Two Handfuls Of Walnuts Could Help Increase Men’s Fertility, Study Finds

Just Two Handfuls Of Walnuts Could Help Increase Men’s Fertility, Study Finds

An Australian study has found eating just two handfuls a day may improve men’s fertility.
Enrique Iglesias' Latest Performances Makes Fans Wonder If He's Actually Elmo

Enrique Iglesias' Latest Performances Makes Fans Wonder If He's Actually Elmo

Enrique Iglesias, the King of Latin Pop, might be about to be dethroned, as videos emerge of bizarre stage antics and frankly embarrassing singing on his recent “Trilogy” tour, with fellow performers Ricky Martin and Pitbull.
Bear Destroys Car After Trapping Itself Inside

Bear Destroys Car After Trapping Itself Inside

A bear has destroyed a car in Colorado, trapping itself inside after rummaging through a packet of peanut M&M’s.