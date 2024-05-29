The Project

Israel Denies Second Strike On Tent Camp Near Rafah

Israel's military has denied striking a tent camp west of the city of Rafah after Gaza health authorities said Israeli tank shelling had killed at least 21 people there, in what Israel has designated an evacuation zone.

Earlier, defying an appeal from the International Court of Justice (ICJ), Israeli tanks advanced to the heart of Rafah on Tuesday for the first time after a night of heavy bombardment, while Spain, Ireland and Norway officially recognised a Palestinian state, a move that further deepened Israel's international isolation.

The United States, Israel's closest ally, reiterated its opposition to a major Israeli ground offensive in Rafah but said it did not believe such an operation was underway.

Two days after an Israeli airstrike on another camp stirred global condemnation, Gaza emergency services said four tank shells hit a cluster of tents in Al-Mawasi, a coastal strip that Israel had advised civilians in Rafah to move to for safety.

At least 12 of the dead were women, according to medical officials in the Hamas militant-run Palestinian enclave.

But Israel's military later said in a statement: "Contrary to the reports from the last few hours, the IDF (Israel Defence Forces) did not strike in the Humanitarian Area in Al-Mawasi."

The final day of arguments in Donald Trump's hush money trial had all the trappings of a Hollywood movie: angry supporters, furious protestors, the judge clashing with the defence, and even a cameo from Robert De Niro.
Statement From Coles Regarding Price Drops
Kim Kardashian's daughter North West has caused a stir online after footage emerged of her performance as Young Simba in Disney's The Lion King concert over the weekend.
Pop superstar Kylie Minogue has celebrated her 56th birthday by sharing some adorable throwback photos.
A Melbourne cafe has been slammed online for charging a customer $1 to heat up their muffin.