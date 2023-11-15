The Project

Israel Carrying Out An Operation Against Hamas In Gaza's Al-Shifa Hospital

Israel has said it is carrying out a "precise and targeted operation against Hamas" at Al-Shifa Hospital.

In a statement on social media, Israel said the operation was "based on intelligence information and an operational necessity".

"The IDF is conducting a ground operation in Gaza to defeat Hamas and rescue our hostages. Israel is at war with Hamas, not with the civilians in Gaza," it said.

"The IDF forces include medical teams and Arabic speakers, who have undergone specified training to prepare for this complex and sensitive environment, with the intent that no harm is caused to the civilians being used by Hamas as human shields."

"In recent weeks, the IDF has publicly warned time and again that Hamas' continued military use of the Shifa hospital jeopardizes its protected status under international law, and enabled ample time to stop this unlawful abuse of the hospital.

"Yesterday, the IDF conveyed to the relevant authorities in Gaza once again that all military activities within the hospital must cease within 12 hours. Unfortunately, they did not."

"The IDF has also facilitated wide-scale evacuations of the hospital and maintained regular dialogue with hospital authorities."

The statement ended with a call for "Hamas terrorists present in the hospital to surrender".

