Is This The Pettiest Person In The World? Woman’s Ex Bills Her $3.23 For A Banana And Piece Of ToastIs This The Pettiest Person In The World? Woman’s Ex Bills Her $3.23 For A Banana And Piece Of Toast

Canadian Tiktoker Maddy Blythe shared a “weird” experience she had with her now ex-boyfriend, detailing the excel spreadsheet of bills she received from him.

The 26-year-old detailed a trip the pair went on to visit his mum in another state.

The next morning, she ate a banana and one piece of bread for breakfast at his parent’s house.

After breaking up, the boyfriend sent her an excel sheet itemising the expenses of the trip. Blythe did not appear to oppose this and was happy to ‘pay her way’ for the cost of the trip.

However, one item on the list had her eyebrow raised.

She explained the parents lived in a different city, and it was hard to see them. “So we travelled to see them, and of course, the good guest that I am, I bought a gift basket.”

“I bought some wine, nice soaps, candles and whatnot because I was going to be staying at his mum’s house for a couple of days.

“The trip was fine; we mostly did our own thing, but we did eat with his mum for dinner one night and for breakfast one morning.

She explained the excel sheet she received had a number of costs on it that were reasonable, but there was one, ‘breakfast for $3.23’

“So I asked him like, hey, what’s this? And he looks at me deadpan and goes, ‘Oh well, that’s for the banana and piece of toast that you ate at my mum’s.’

“He said, ‘Well you ate that, so you owe me and my mum money.’ This man was deada** trying to charge me for a banana and a piece of Wonderbread.

“And I paid it. I gave him the $3.23.”

Commenters were quick to call the man ‘cheap’ and ‘petty’ with others asking if he had contributed to the gift basket she gave his mother - which Maddy confirmed he did not.

So, is this the pettiest ex ever? Tiktok seems to think so.