Is It Okay To Drink Coffee On An Empty Stomach? Researchers Weigh In

Many of us live busy lives and may not get a chance to have breakfast first thing before work, with plenty of people sipping on a cup of coffee rather than a bowl of porridge in the morning.

We know breakfast is an important meal of the day, but is coffee on an empty stomach actually bad for us?

In an age with plenty of diets ‘scare-tatics’ and claims about how to ‘heal your gut’ - you may have heard of claims that coffee before food can cause damage to your gut health, contribute to anxiety and bloating and other claims that have seemingly been touted unchecked.

Kim Barrett, a professor of physiology and membrane biology at the University of California, Davis School of Medicine, and a member of the governing board of the American Gastroenterological Association, stated to The New York Times “The stomach has so many ways to protect itself,”

Such as secreting a thick mucus layer that creates a powerful shield between the stomach lining and whatever you ingest. Meaning it can withstand all manner of irritants, including black coffee.

Dr Byron Cryer, chief of internal medicine at Baylor University Medical Centre in Dallas explained Stuff.nz that irritants such as anti-inflammatory medications (like ibuprofen), cigarette smoke and alcohol are known to alter the stomach’s ability to provide a natural defence to its lining.

After conducting multiple studies within Dr Cryer’s research team, they found coffee was not one of those irritants.

So, if you don’t have time for some weetbix before your coffee, don’t worry about your stomach being damaged in the process.