Is It Ever Okay To Reserve Public Spaces? This ‘Reserved’ Park Bench Caused Quite The Stir For That Very Reason

Everyone knows that you must arrive early to the park to grab yourself a picnic table before anyone else, it’s an unwritten rule.

But, one family in the US has caused mass debate online after leaving a note on a picnic table at a park to unofficially reserve it.

Shared to reddit, the user who shared the image said the picnic table had been “reserved” for a four-year-old’s birthday party that happened at a busy park on the US’s Labor Day weekend.

"Reserved for a birthday party. Please respect the space we have set aside and do not use our tables," the note left at an American park said.

"This is a 4-year-old's party. Don't be the one to mess it up. Thank you."

According to the Reddit user, the park had been opened for hours, with many arriving early to claim their own picnic tables.

The user who shared the photos believes that the people who left the note seemed “super entitled”.

"It's the fact that the note was written aggressively while also depending on other people’s decency to allow them to bend common courtesy that I found annoying," they wrote in the comments.

Many in the comments were in agreeance with the original post, saying that leaving a note to reserve a table was entitled.

"Bro. Just use the table and if they show up say you're here for the party," one commenter said on Reddit.

If you saw a note reserving a picnic table at a park, would you respect their wishes?