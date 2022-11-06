The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Irish Restaurant Hits Back at "False" Review By Showing Customers Empty Plates

Irish Restaurant Hits Back at "False" Review By Showing Customers Empty Plates

The owner of Oscars Cafe Bar has fired back at a customer for leaving what he feels to be a dishonest review.

The customer left a scathing review of their dining experience, saying the chicken was dry, the hot chocolate was warm, and the steak was overcooked.

The owner then took to Facebook to denounce the atrocious one-star review and to share CCTV images of the diner's empty plates in an attempt to disprove the reviewer's claim that his wife's chicken was "…so dry she couldn't eat it."

The owner responded with the following:

"Thanks for taking the time to leave a review, albeit a review that we feel is grossly unfair. I am sorry to read you are of the opinion that the hot chocolate wasn't hot, the chicken burger was dry, and your steak was overcooked. However, your table was checked on a number of occasions and no issues were brought to the attention of a staff member. When your meal was finished, you brought these matters to the attention of your server. She was unsure of what to do as all that was left on both your plates was the enamel."

Now I don't want to take sides here. But I'm going to. Let's start with the CCTV images of two empty plates. That is hard; undeniable evidence that there were two empty plates in that restaurant on that day. I think it's fair to say they could have been anyone's, though. Then there's the matter of the food being eaten by the diner. And let's just say for argument's sake, that they did eat everything. I may be alone in this but if I order food, wait, and I'm hungry enough, I'll eat the cutlery too.

The diners did receive a 10% discount. It's not as though their complaints were ignored and, in the restaurant's defence, how do you refund something that isn't there anymore?

Turns Out We Should Be Replacing Our Underwear Every Six To 12 Months, And People Are Shocked
NEXT STORY

Turns Out We Should Be Replacing Our Underwear Every Six To 12 Months, And People Are Shocked

Advertisement

Related Articles

Turns Out We Should Be Replacing Our Underwear Every Six To 12 Months, And People Are Shocked

Turns Out We Should Be Replacing Our Underwear Every Six To 12 Months, And People Are Shocked

A TikTok video explaining how long you keep your underwear has led many to realise their trusty favourite may not be so trusty after all.
Your Favourite Love Song Could Reveal What Your Type Of Relationship Attachment

Your Favourite Love Song Could Reveal What Your Type Of Relationship Attachment

A new study has found a link between our favourite songs and our attachment type in relationships.
South Korean Miners Survive On Instant Coffee For Nine Days 

South Korean Miners Survive On Instant Coffee For Nine Days 

Sadly, they didn’t have any doughnuts to go with the coffee. 
Study Finds Bumblebees Love To Play, Showing They Could Have Feelings Just Like Humans

Study Finds Bumblebees Love To Play, Showing They Could Have Feelings Just Like Humans

A study on bumblebees has found that the tiny creatures are even more complex and playful than first thought.
World Record AU$2.5 Billion Up For Grabs In The U.S.

World Record AU$2.5 Billion Up For Grabs In The U.S.

The U.S. Powerball jackpot to be drawn this weekend is the largest lotto prize ever offered at an estimated $US1.6 billion ($A2.5 billion), breaking the previous world record the game set in 2016, lottery officials say.