Irish Restaurant Hits Back at "False" Review By Showing Customers Empty Plates

The customer left a scathing review of their dining experience, saying the chicken was dry, the hot chocolate was warm, and the steak was overcooked.

The owner then took to Facebook to denounce the atrocious one-star review and to share CCTV images of the diner's empty plates in an attempt to disprove the reviewer's claim that his wife's chicken was "…so dry she couldn't eat it."

The owner responded with the following:

"Thanks for taking the time to leave a review, albeit a review that we feel is grossly unfair. I am sorry to read you are of the opinion that the hot chocolate wasn't hot, the chicken burger was dry, and your steak was overcooked. However, your table was checked on a number of occasions and no issues were brought to the attention of a staff member. When your meal was finished, you brought these matters to the attention of your server. She was unsure of what to do as all that was left on both your plates was the enamel."

Now I don't want to take sides here. But I'm going to. Let's start with the CCTV images of two empty plates. That is hard; undeniable evidence that there were two empty plates in that restaurant on that day. I think it's fair to say they could have been anyone's, though. Then there's the matter of the food being eaten by the diner. And let's just say for argument's sake, that they did eat everything. I may be alone in this but if I order food, wait, and I'm hungry enough, I'll eat the cutlery too.

The diners did receive a 10% discount. It's not as though their complaints were ignored and, in the restaurant's defence, how do you refund something that isn't there anymore?