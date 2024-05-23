Ireland, Spain and Norway To Recognise Palestinian State

Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said the move was aimed at accelerating efforts to secure a ceasefire in Israel's war with Hamas in Gaza.

"We hope that our recognition and our reasons contribute to other Western countries to follow this path because the more we are, the more strength we will have to impose a ceasefire, to achieve the release of the hostages held by Hamas, to relaunch the political process that can lead to a peace agreement," he said in a speech to the country's lower house on Wednesday.

Ireland's Prime Minister Simon Harris announced the decision at a news conference in Dublin.

He added that Ireland was unequivocal in recognising Israel's right to exist "securely and in peace with its neighbours" and called for all hostages in Gaza to be immediately returned.