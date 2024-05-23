The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
Watch 10 LIVEArticles
More
Back

Ireland, Spain and Norway To Recognise Palestinian State

Ireland, Spain and Norway To Recognise Palestinian State

Ireland, Spain and Norway have announced they will recognise a Palestinian state on May 28, saying they hope other Western countries will follow suit - prompting Israel to recall its ambassadors.

Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said the move was aimed at accelerating efforts to secure a ceasefire in Israel's war with Hamas in Gaza.

"We hope that our recognition and our reasons contribute to other Western countries to follow this path because the more we are, the more strength we will have to impose a ceasefire, to achieve the release of the hostages held by Hamas, to relaunch the political process that can lead to a peace agreement," he said in a speech to the country's lower house on Wednesday.

Ireland's Prime Minister Simon Harris announced the decision at a news conference in Dublin.

He added that Ireland was unequivocal in recognising Israel's right to exist "securely and in peace with its neighbours" and called for all hostages in Gaza to be immediately returned.

U.K. PM Rishi Sunak Calls General Election For July 4
NEXT STORY

U.K. PM Rishi Sunak Calls General Election For July 4

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    U.K. PM Rishi Sunak Calls General Election For July 4

    U.K. PM Rishi Sunak Calls General Election For July 4

    UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has called a general election for July 4, saying the electorate will be able to choose their future in a vote his Conservatives are widely expected to lose.
    Canberra Ranks Second In The World For Quality Of Life Says New Report

    Canberra Ranks Second In The World For Quality Of Life Says New Report

    Canberra has ranked second in the world for quality of life, according to a new report.
    True Crime Podcast Uses Fake Voice Of 10 News Legend Sandra Sully

    True Crime Podcast Uses Fake Voice Of 10 News Legend Sandra Sully

    10 News legend, Sandra Sully, heard a voice, identical to hers, reading a headline on a true crime podcast.
    Coalition Push For Nuclear Power Despite CSIRO Report

    Coalition Push For Nuclear Power Despite CSIRO Report

    The opposition has claimed nuclear power is a cheaper and more reliable solution to renewable energy.
    Friendly University Cat Receives Honorary Doctor Of ‘Litter-ature’’

    Friendly University Cat Receives Honorary Doctor Of ‘Litter-ature’’

    A cat called Max has received an honorary degree of “doctor of litter-ature” from Vermont State University.