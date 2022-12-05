Iran’s Mandatory Hijab Law Is Under Review, According To Local Media

According to the local outlet, Iran’s Attorney General Mohammad Jafar Montazeri confirmed the morality police had been “abolished” and Iran’s parliament and judiciary were reviewing the mandatory hijab law in Iran.

However, Iranian state media has disputed those claims, saying the interior ministry only has power over the force, not the judiciary.

The mandatory wearing of a hijab has been central to a nationwide protest that has gripped Iran, sparked after the September 16 death of Mahsa Amini being held by the country's morality police.

An Iranian general has acknowledged that more than 300 people have been killed in the unrest surrounding nationwide protests, giving the first official word on casualties in two months.

That estimate is considerably lower than the toll reported by Human Rights Activists in Iran, a U.S.-based group that has been closely tracking the protests since they erupted.

The activist group states 451 protesters and 60 security forces have been killed since the start of the unrest and that more than 18,000 people have been detained.

With AAP.