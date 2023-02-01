Iranian Couple Jailed For 10 Years For Dancing In Public

Astiyazh Haghighi and her fiance Amir Mohammad Ahmadi had become popular Instagram bloggers and had a significant following in Tehran, and were filmed dancing in front of the Azadi Tower last year.

After the video went viral, the couple was arrested in November. The video was seen as an act of defiance to the regime, activists in Iran said.

Haghighi was not wearing a headscarf, which is mandatory for women in Iran, and dancing by a woman in public is also banned.

US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA) said the couple had been sentenced to 10 years and six months in prison and would also have bans on internet use and leaving Iran placed on them.

The couple had been convicted of “encouraging corruption and public prostitution” and “gathering with the intention of disrupting national security”.

Since the start of the protests sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini in September, it is estimated over 14,000 people have been arrested, the United Nations said.

Image: Getty/ Astiyazh Haghighi