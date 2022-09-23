Iran Shuts Off Internet In Some Cities, Blocks Instagram And Whatsapp, To Try And Curb Protests

The protests were sparked on September 16 after the death of a 22-year-old Kurdish woman in police custody and have shown no signs of stopping.

On Thursday evening, protestors torched police stations and vehicles in multiple cities.

It came as anti-regime demonstrations spilled onto social media, with videos of women burning their hijabs going viral.

Other women have also cut their in protest, using the hashtag #Mahsa_Amini.

Mahsa Amini was detained on September 16 for allegedly wearing a hijab in an ‘improper’ way. Activists have said the woman, whose Kurdish name is Jhina, suffered a fatal blow to the head, which officials have denied.

An investigation has been announced, and police are continuing to maintain that she died of natural causes.

In response to her death, the US placed Iran’s morality police on its sanctions blacklist on Thursday.