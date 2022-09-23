The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Iran Shuts Off Internet In Some Cities, Blocks Instagram And Whatsapp, To Try And Curb Protests

Iran Shuts Off Internet In Some Cities, Blocks Instagram And Whatsapp, To Try And Curb Protests

Iran has shut off the internet in parts of Tehran and Kurdistan and has blocked all access to Instagram and WhatsApp in an attempt to curb protests that have relied on social media to document dissent.

The protests were sparked on September 16 after the death of a 22-year-old Kurdish woman in police custody and have shown no signs of stopping.

On Thursday evening, protestors torched police stations and vehicles in multiple cities.

It came as anti-regime demonstrations spilled onto social media, with videos of women burning their hijabs going viral.

Other women have also cut their in protest, using the hashtag #Mahsa_Amini.

Mahsa Amini was detained on September 16 for allegedly wearing a hijab in an ‘improper’ way. Activists have said the woman, whose Kurdish name is Jhina, suffered a fatal blow to the head, which officials have denied.

An investigation has been announced, and police are continuing to maintain that she died of natural causes.

In response to her death, the US placed Iran’s morality police on its sanctions blacklist on Thursday.

Jilted Bride Carries On With £12,000 ($20,000) Wedding After Groom Bails
NEXT STORY

Jilted Bride Carries On With £12,000 ($20,000) Wedding After Groom Bails

Advertisement

Related Articles

Jilted Bride Carries On With £12,000 ($20,000) Wedding After Groom Bails

Jilted Bride Carries On With £12,000 ($20,000) Wedding After Groom Bails

Bride-to-be, Kayley Stead, was left at the altar but decided to go ahead without the groom and party with her friends and family anyway.
A Man Has Been Arrested After Police Recognise SpongeBob SquarePants Shorts Thief Wore During Robberies

A Man Has Been Arrested After Police Recognise SpongeBob SquarePants Shorts Thief Wore During Robberies

Police have arrested a serial burglar in the U.S. after wearing SpongeBob SquarePants clothing while breaking into apartments. 
Introducing JOMO: The Joy Of Missing Out Trend That Is On The Rise

Introducing JOMO: The Joy Of Missing Out Trend That Is On The Rise

We're all familiar with FOMO: the fear of missing out, but ever since covid JOMO: the Joy of Missing Out is the trend on the rise.
South Korean President Overheard Swearing About The U.S. In Big Rant

South Korean President Overheard Swearing About The U.S. In Big Rant

South Korean President, Yoon Suk-yeol, has landed in hot water after a hot mic caught the world leader referring to the U.S. congress “f****rs”.
German Division Of Animal Activist Group Call For Men To Be Banned From Intimacy

German Division Of Animal Activist Group Call For Men To Be Banned From Intimacy

PETA's German division has called for meat-eating men to be banned from having sex.