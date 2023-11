Both phones must be unlocked and held closely together in order for the info transfer to occur.

The new feature has been introduced with the most recent iOS 17 update. The feature is defaulted to ‘On’ once your phone has been updated.

To turn it off, users must go to the Settings app, general, AirDrop and then head to the Bringing Devices Together tab. Then press the button to turn it off.

Police are warning parents to change the settings on their children’s phones to protect their information.