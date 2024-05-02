The Project

iPhone Alarm Glitch Causes Missed Wake-Up Calls

Apple has said they're working on fixing a glitch that sees some iPhones alarms fail to make any noise.

For many, the iPhone alarm feature is a daily part of their ritual, so some over-sleepers have taken to social media to vent their frustrations at the glitch.

On TikTok, one user complained that they had set "like five alarms", all of which failed to disrupt their sleeping.

Apple has confirmed that it is aware of the issue, but hasn’t yet pinpointed what could be causing the issue but they are hoping to remedy it quickly.

In the meantime, perhaps people need to take a step back in time and dust off the old-fashioned alarm clock.

Wordle Regains Popularity As The World Regains Lockdown Hobbies
Wordle Regains Popularity As The World Regains Lockdown Hobbies

Wordle Regains Popularity As The World Regains Lockdown Hobbies

COVID restrictions seem like a distant memory, but it seems the hobbies we all took up to keep ourselves busy in lockdown have stuck.
Statement From The University Of Sydney

UK's Naughty Knitters Defend Their Nude Doll Display

Two women, known as 'Britain's naughtiest knitters', have made a name for themselves by knitting risque naked figures and displaying them in the window of a village haberdashery and cafe.
Nando's Declares They’ve Gone Cashless, Sparking Debate Online

While it seems Nando's have been cashless for some time, news of the card-only policy has made its rounds online after a Reddit poster snapped a photo of the sign at one store, sparking debate online.
Study Dispels Commonly-Held Belief That Purebred Dogs Are More Prone To Disease

Despite the commonly held belief, a new study has suggested that purebred dogs are no more prone to disease than mixed-breed dogs.