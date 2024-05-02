iPhone Alarm Glitch Causes Missed Wake-Up Calls

For many, the iPhone alarm feature is a daily part of their ritual, so some over-sleepers have taken to social media to vent their frustrations at the glitch.

On TikTok, one user complained that they had set "like five alarms", all of which failed to disrupt their sleeping.

Apple has confirmed that it is aware of the issue, but hasn’t yet pinpointed what could be causing the issue but they are hoping to remedy it quickly.

In the meantime, perhaps people need to take a step back in time and dust off the old-fashioned alarm clock.