Investigation Underway After Two Errors Were Found In VCE Maths Exam

Exam time is stressful for students. All those years of schooling and hard work hinge on just a few difficult questions.

If you are not prepared, if you haven’t studied and put in the work, no amount of cramming will help you.

There’s the pressure to perform well, fear of failure, and the consequences of messing everything up – many students worry if they will still have a future if they don’t pass their VCE.

Well, now there’s something else for students to worry about on top of all this – errors in the exam.

The Department of Education has acknowledged that there were two errors in the second general maths exam.

According to the Herald Sun, only one of the two errors were discovered by officials before the tests were taken by students. The department has apologised and expressed regret for any stress this has caused students.

The exam was criticised by both students and teachers, with one educator going as far as to say it was ‘written by the devil’.

An investigation will be conducted by the Victorian Curriculum and Assessment Authority to ensure that no students will be impacted by the flawed questions.

Education Minister Ben Carroll stated, “I want to reassure students and their families, that they will not be impacted by this error,” and went on to clarify “it will have no bearing on their marks.”

So, hopefully, this will be sorted out, and students can rest easy. Also, don’t worry too much about the VCE; most of the jobs you study for at Uni will likely be replaced by AI anyway.