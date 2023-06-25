Investigation Launched Into The Deep-Sea Implosion Of The Titan Submersible That Killed Five People

Police and safety investigators could be seen on board the vessel after the Transportation Safety Board (TSB) of Canada announced it would be the subject of an investigation.

The Associated Press reported that the TSB said the US Coast Guard will lead the investigation after they declared the loss of Titan to be a "major marine casualty".

Rib boats could be seen towing what appeared to be the Titan submersible's launch platform away from the Polar Prince and further along the port.

Canadian Coast Guard (CCG) boats had already started to return to St John's Harbour on Friday as the recovery operation began to wind down.

The TSB said a team of investigators had been deployed to St John's to "gather information, conduct interviews and assess the occurrence".

In its own statement, the safety body said the investigation would be carried out "in accordance with the Canadian Transportation Accident Investigation and Safety Board Act and international agreements".

The TSB will not determine civil or criminal liability and conducts investigations for "the advancement of transportation safety".

The investigation comes after the BBC reported that emails from Mr Rush showed he had dismissed safety concerns over the Titan submersible.

In the exchanges with deep-sea exploration specialist Rob McCallum, OceanGate's chief executive said he was "tired of industry players who try to use a safety argument to stop innovation".

The Project with AAP.