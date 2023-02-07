The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Investigation Launched After Firebombing Aircraft Crashes In Western Australia

Investigation Launched After Firebombing Aircraft Crashes In Western Australia

An investigation has been launched into why a firebombing aircraft crashed on its way to a bushfire in southern Western Australia.

Two pilots aboard the 737 air tanker suffered minor injuries when the plane went down over Fitzgerald River National Park late Monday afternoon.

It had taken off from Busselton-Margaret River Airport and crashed near Hopetoun, about 500km away, which is under threat from an out-of-control blaze.

The pilots managed to free themselves and were rescued by helicopter.

They were taken to Ravensthorpe Airport and assessed at a local medical facility.

Coulson Aviation, which owns the aircraft, said it was grateful the pilots were safe.

"Our thoughts and our immediate concern is for those team members and their families," it said in a statement.

A different aircraft operated by the company crashed in the NSW Snowy Mountains in January 2020, killing three people on board.

The WA crash site is in a remote part of the national park but it's hoped Australian Transport Safety Bureau investigators will soon be able to reach the wreck.

The bushfire remains out of control and is heading northeast.

It poses a possible threat to lives and homes near Hopetoun, according to an alert issued by the Department of Biodiversity, Conservation and Attractions.

Several roads have been shut down and a smoke warning issued for the area.

At Least 3,700 Dead Following Dual Earthquakes In Türkiye And Syria
NEXT STORY

At Least 3,700 Dead Following Dual Earthquakes In Türkiye And Syria

Advertisement

Related Articles

At Least 3,700 Dead Following Dual Earthquakes In Türkiye And Syria

At Least 3,700 Dead Following Dual Earthquakes In Türkiye And Syria

A huge earthquake has killed more than 3700 people across a swathe of Türkiye and northwest Syria.
Harry Styles Criticised For His Grammys Acceptance Speech

Harry Styles Criticised For His Grammys Acceptance Speech

Harry Styles has been hit by some backlash for a comment he made during his Grammys acceptance speech.
Melbourne Cafe Begins Selling $200 Cups Of Coffee

Melbourne Cafe Begins Selling $200 Cups Of Coffee

How much would you pay for the perfect cuppa joe?
Victorian Town Poowong Changes Its Name To Pooright For Gut Health Month

Victorian Town Poowong Changes Its Name To Pooright For Gut Health Month

The regional town of Poowong in Victoria has made a brief name change in honour of a healthy tum tum.
“Sushi Terrorism” Which Sees People Licking Communal Sauces Is Taking Over Japan, Sparking Outrage

“Sushi Terrorism” Which Sees People Licking Communal Sauces Is Taking Over Japan, Sparking Outrage

Conveyor-belt sushi restaurants in Japan are being hit by “sushi terrorists”, with shares in some major chains plummeting.