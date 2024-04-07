Investigation Close To Finding Out Who Is Behind Mysterious Illness ‘Havana Syndrome’

Now, a new investigation suggests who might be behind it.

Mark Zaid is a U.S. attorney representing clients suffering from AHI, otherwise known as Anomalous Health Incident and better known as Havana Syndrome.

Havana Syndrome was first reported in 2016 when CIA agents stationed at the U.S. Embassy in Cuba identified feelings of intense fatigue, nausea, and pain.

Brain scans showed tissue damage and volume loss akin to persistent concussion syndrome.

Since then, there have been 1,500 cases of the syndrome reported, affecting U.S. diplomats and government workers, across 96 countries.

But U.S. intelligence agencies have consistently poured cold water on any theory that a foreign power was behind the attacks.

But Mark Zaid says that’s not the case.

Questions over Havana Syndrome have been reignited thanks to a joint investigation from Germany’s Der Spiegel, Latvia’s The Insider, and CBS.

They revealed that members of a Russian military unit were placed at the scene of these incidents, which the Kremlin denies, and some had received awards for work related to the development of “non-lethal acoustic weapons”.

These “unfounded accusations” have also reached our shores: in 2019, two top-ranking CIA officials were visiting when they were reported to have felt those familiar symptoms.

So are we one step closer to proof that Havana Syndrome is real, that Russia is behind it, and that the real war between Putin and the West is being fought in the shadows?