Introducing JOMO: The Joy Of Missing Out Trend That Is On The Rise

JOMO is best described as the dopamine hit our brain gets when we cancel last-minute plans because we'd rather have a bath and binge Escape to the Chateau in trackies than socialise.

Obviously, the text message you send is slightly different. Usually, something like, "so sorry to do this last minute, but my stomach is feeling funny and thinks I should stay in."

A classic plausible scenario that doesn't run the risk of being interrogated. Nobody wants any more details on your funny tummy.

Crappy to Happy founder and psychologist Cass Dunn says, "When we summon up the nerve to send the text and cancel the plans, we experience not only the immediate relief but also sheer joy," she said.

She describes JOMO as the "pure enjoyment of what you're doing in each moment without worrying what everyone else is doing".

"There is truly no better feeling than sending that life-changing text to cancel plans so you can hit the sofa instead," she told FEMAIL.

Wow, Dr Dunn really loves the couch.

And, when it comes to cancelling, Dr Dunn wants people to feel okay to opt out of plans if they decide they don't want to go through with them and says there should be no need to come up with an excuse of pretending to be unwell.

"Letting ourselves off the hook can be a great act of self-care, and we shouldn't feel guilty about prioritising our own need for some downtime," she said.

While I hear what she is saying, I would argue that if the cancellation is last minute, sometimes a white lie can go a long way in saving a friendship.

Boundaries and staying home is cool, but a word of warning sometimes they can come off as inconsiderate or lazy if the other person is ready to walk out the door or at the restaurant already.

Take time for yourself but use your JOMO wisely; with great power (ability to fib) comes great responsibility (social karmic retribution). You can only have so many migraines and pet emergencies until you have no one left to JOMO on.