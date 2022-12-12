Internet Slams Mum Over Newborn's Addams Family-Inspired Name

The stars have aligned for one mother, and she jumped at the opportunity to name her newborn child something very special.

Katie Adams gave birth to a baby girl on Halloween, and she took her chance to name her daughter after an Addams Family member.

Taking inspiration from the show, Katie decided the only character her daughter should be named after is the one and only Wednesday Addams.

Instead of copying the name precisely, Katie decided the name needed a slight twist, ultimately naming her daughter “Wednesdaigh Adams”.

The unusual name is nothing new for Katie, with her three other children all named something unique.

Katie landed on Ma’Kynnleigh, Emma’Leigh and Jaxx’syn for her first three children, according to The Sun.

“When I found out my 2022 baby was going to be born on Halloween me and my husband agreed we would do Wednesdaigh,” she said.

The baby’s name reveal made its way to Twitter, and Twitter being Twitter, people were very confused.

“These kids gonna grow up to file a class action against Mrs Katie,” one user joked.

“When the teacher calls for Wednesdaigh and Mackinleyneigh and a beast gets summoned from the pits of hell while the room shakes beneath the ground,” said another.

A third wrote: “As someone born on Halloween long before this child, this is illegal”.