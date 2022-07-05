Internet Puzzled Over Perfectly Camouflaged Cat, But Where Is It?

The backyard image has left people scratching their heads as a cat is perfectly camouflaged somewhere in the photo.

Try and find it for yourself.

The picture left many on Twitter puzzled, with the post now having racked up thousands of likes and comments.

"Completely forgot what a cat looks like at this point. I'm losing it," one user wrote.

"I give up (I even looked in the trees!)," said another.

Some users were lucky enough to find the furball, whose tail can be seen peeking out from behind the wheelbarrow.

"There may not be a cat, but I believe I see a tail," one keen-eyed user wrote.

"Is Ricky really the black thing behind the wheelbarrow? I give up, looked everywhere on this picture," another wrote.

The cat's owner, Lee Oman, spoke to Newsweek about the now-viral image.

"I took it as a Spot Ricky picture for my partner and daughter but didn't know anything about the Twitter account at that point, my partner told me about it later. I took it from just inside the extension of our kitchen," he said.