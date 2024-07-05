The Project

Internet Loses It Over Traditional UK Election Outfit

The internet has gone wild over the traditional uniform worn by a returning officer reading out results in the UK election, with many perplexed by her outfit's elaborate ruffles.

Lucia Bridgeman, the High Sheriff of Northumberland, was declaring the results of four Northumberland counts when her outfit grabbed the attention of viewers.  

Ms Bridgeman’s hat was dubbed “star of the night”, and many called the high sheriff “an icon”, with a number of people comparing her get up to that of Austin Powers. 

Speaking to the BBC, Ms Bridgeman said the outfit was "very simple, a dress, a coat, and a hat - and the hat has got ostrich feathers on it.

"This is the outfit that the high sheriff wears, it's not meant to be ostentatious, but is meant to be a uniform, in a sense."

She went on to say that she didn’t have X, formerly known as Twitter, and hadn’t been aware of the commentary surrounding her outfit. 

"I was given the hat, this is not my hat, it's been handed on by a previous high sheriff in another county,” Ms Bridgeman explained, adding “it’s come to Northumberland and it will be passed on, you will see it again.” 

