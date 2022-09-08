The Project

Internet Falls In Love With Retirement Home Residents' Version Of 'He's a 10 but…' Trend

A retirement home in Canada has gone viral, not in the sick, contagious way but in the fun internet way.

The residents of Carveth Care Centre in Ontario, Canada released a video, which got over 3 million views, with their take on the 'He's a 10 but' TikTok trend where they rated fellow residents on attractiveness but only to reveal their deal breaker trait.

And the silver foxes weren't holding back, showing Gen Z how it's done and what to look forward to in old age.

"He's an eight but only wears his teeth at meals," said one of the members in the video.

Another woman quickly rebutted, stating, "I'll take him whether he has teeth or not, I'll take a 10".

I am a 7 at best, and I have a full head of hair and teeth. I would love to meet this guy.

Residents also rated those who "always carry hard candy" a seven, which I am choosing to believe is a sexual innuendo I will understand with age and those who "never lose a game of euchre" an eight.

They weren't afraid to throw a few low numbers out there, too, describing those who only talk about the weather as a 'two' and dubbed someone who "never wears his hearing aids" a one.

I feel the same about cryptocurrency chat and home renovations.

I must admit, I find branding someone a "one" for not wearing a hearing aid a little harsh and maybe reserved for bad bed etiquette or cheating at the bridge.

Teeth and hearing aside, it's clear the residents are razor sharp, and the internet thinks they are a 10 with no buts.

I look forward to only wearing my teeth at meal times.

Israeli Man Arrested After He Was Caught Letting His Dog Drive His Car
Israeli Man Arrested After He Was Caught Letting His Dog Drive His Car

