The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
Watch 10 LIVEArticles
More
Back

Internet Divided Over Shorts In The Workplace

Internet Divided Over Shorts In The Workplace

With the increasing frequency and intensity of heat waves on the rise, the question of whether shorts are appropriate workplace attire remains divisive.

For some industries, baring your legs in a pair of shorts is more than acceptable, but for years, it’s been an office no-no.

But with warmer weather on the horizon, people are arguing that you should be able to wear what you want, as long as productivity isn’t compromised.

In June, GQ declared dressy shorts as one of seven “red-hot summer trends”.

Tim Gunn, best known for co-hosting Project Runway and Making the Cut, isn’t sold.

“Unless you’re a lifeguard, or you’re working around a swimming pool or beach, I just feel it’s not correct,” Gunn said.

“I’m assuming your offices are air conditioned? Yes? So the whole heat aspect for me goes away,” he said, adding that clothes were also about respect.

“What if the boss shows up?” Gunn said.

“When you’re out navigating the world, pull it together.”

Regardless of whether they’re tailored or dressy, to Gunn, “They’re still shorts”.

Many agree with the fashionista, arguing online that office shorts is simply another sign of society’s decline.

However, high-fashion retailers are getting in on the trend, and earlier this month Vogue.com posted an article on Bermuda shorts, calling them “more comfortable and cooler than a pair of trousers in the heat, but still appropriate enough for most offices”.

According to HR specialists, shorts are tricky, as it’s entirely dependent on the cut, material and what it’s paired with.

As for professional stylists, they generally frown upon the office short.

However, Naina Singla, a Washington-based personal stylist whose clients consisted of executive women, says that if you are going to dare to bare your legs in the workplace, opt for longer, tailored versions that look more polished.

According to Julie Rath, president of Rath & Co. Men’s Style Consulting in New York, for men, “no sports shorts, no cargoes, and absolutely nothing more than two inches above the knee.”

Toddler Breaks 3,500-Year-Old Museum Artefact, Sparking Debate Over Who Is To Blame
NEXT STORY

Toddler Breaks 3,500-Year-Old Museum Artefact, Sparking Debate Over Who Is To Blame

Advertisement

Related Articles

Toddler Breaks 3,500-Year-Old Museum Artefact, Sparking Debate Over Who Is To Blame

Toddler Breaks 3,500-Year-Old Museum Artefact, Sparking Debate Over Who Is To Blame

A 5-year-old boy has shattered a 3,500-year-old jar at a museum, and an image of the cracked artifact has gone viral online, sparking debate online over who is to blame.
MLB Player Becomes First To Play For Two Teams In One Game

MLB Player Becomes First To Play For Two Teams In One Game

Catcher Danny Jansen has made Major League Baseball history after a two-month delay of a match between the Boston Red Sox and the Toronto Blue Jays meant he played for both teams in the same game.
Boom Supersonic’s XB-1 Jet Successfully Completes Second Test Flight

Boom Supersonic’s XB-1 Jet Successfully Completes Second Test Flight

Boom Supersonic successfully completed the second test flight of their XB-1 supersonic demonstrator aircraft as the company aims to create passenger planes that can cut international travel times in half.
Wild Weather Warnings For Victoria And Tasmania

Wild Weather Warnings For Victoria And Tasmania

Wild weather and wind are expected to persist for days in several states as authorities warn Victorians and Tasmanians to batten down and prepare for power outages.
TikTok Creator Behind ‘Very Demure, Very Mindful’ Faces Trademark Legal Battle

TikTok Creator Behind ‘Very Demure, Very Mindful’ Faces Trademark Legal Battle

The creator behind the viral catchphrase, ‘very demure, very mindful’, is set to face a legal battle over trademarking the phrase that made her an overnight sensation.