Internet Divided Over Shorts In The Workplace

For some industries, baring your legs in a pair of shorts is more than acceptable, but for years, it’s been an office no-no.

But with warmer weather on the horizon, people are arguing that you should be able to wear what you want, as long as productivity isn’t compromised.

In June, GQ declared dressy shorts as one of seven “red-hot summer trends”.

Tim Gunn, best known for co-hosting Project Runway and Making the Cut, isn’t sold.

“Unless you’re a lifeguard, or you’re working around a swimming pool or beach, I just feel it’s not correct,” Gunn said.

“I’m assuming your offices are air conditioned? Yes? So the whole heat aspect for me goes away,” he said, adding that clothes were also about respect.

“What if the boss shows up?” Gunn said.

“When you’re out navigating the world, pull it together.”

Regardless of whether they’re tailored or dressy, to Gunn, “They’re still shorts”.

Many agree with the fashionista, arguing online that office shorts is simply another sign of society’s decline.

However, high-fashion retailers are getting in on the trend, and earlier this month Vogue.com posted an article on Bermuda shorts, calling them “more comfortable and cooler than a pair of trousers in the heat, but still appropriate enough for most offices”.

According to HR specialists, shorts are tricky, as it’s entirely dependent on the cut, material and what it’s paired with.

As for professional stylists, they generally frown upon the office short.

However, Naina Singla, a Washington-based personal stylist whose clients consisted of executive women, says that if you are going to dare to bare your legs in the workplace, opt for longer, tailored versions that look more polished.

According to Julie Rath, president of Rath & Co. Men’s Style Consulting in New York, for men, “no sports shorts, no cargoes, and absolutely nothing more than two inches above the knee.”