Internet Divided As Mum Takes Naughty Elf Prank Too Far By Cutting Up Her Daughter’s Pyjamas

A British mother has cut up her sleeping daughter’s pyjamas for a “naughty elf” prank.

The mum posted the controversial video on TikTok and it has since garnered over three million views.

@mckenzietaylor34 This Was Very Difficult As She Woke Up 🤦🏽‍♀️😂 #elf #fyp #naughty #laughing #naughtyelfonashelf #pjs #asleep ♬ original sound - .

The beginning of the video shows the cheeky elf sitting on the child’s pillow with a pair of scissors.

The child gets up in the middle of the night without realising what had happened to her sleepwear.

After going back to sleep, the mum decided to cut even more holes to make it more obvious to her child when she woke.

“Too far. Girl is gonna become scared of the elf,” one commenter stated.

“I don’t see the fun in it. Just weirdly mean.”

Some viewers loved the prank and said that they would do this to their children.

One TikTok user said: “I did this last year and my kids still talk about it. I might just do it again lol”.

Louis Tomlinson Fans Left Devastated After Being Told They Could Not Camp Overnight To Grab Tickets To His Concert

