Internet Divided After Pregnant Mum Posts Disappointment At Gender Reveal

The video posted to TikTok saw Michigan mother Autumn Freeman stitch her reaction to her first baby’s gender reveal with the reaction of her second.

“Trigger warning, one of these videos displays gender disappointment,” she wrote in the video.

The first video from 2021 shows Freeman laughing and joyfully jumping into her husband’s arms when they found out they were having a girl, exclaiming “Oh my God, I’m so excited!”

The second video saw Freeman admit, “I’m actually sad”, after popping pink confetti.

Her husband consoles her, saying, “It’s okay. She’ll be just as beautiful as the rest.”

People were not happy about her reaction, with many feeling sorry for the baby.

“My smile faded so fast,” one person said, while another added, “This is so sad, and that poor kid.”

“Oh no !!! A healthy baby girl!!” another commented.

Many believe that she should not have posted the video in case her future child sees the video.

“Your kids are gonna see this when you’re older [you know],” one person said.

“She can show this to her therapist in 20 [years],” another wrote.

In an interview with People, Freeman explained that her disappointment faded away after posting the gender reveal.

“In my perfect world, I’d have one boy and one girl,” she said.

“I actually wanted a boy with Violet, but it was my first one and I was just excited either way…Then, with this one, we know it’s our last baby.”

“I think I was bummed out for maybe a week, and then it went away,” she added.

“I just told myself the universe is giving me what I need and what I can handle… I’m just meant to be a girl mom.”

Freeman is not ashamed of posting her reaction. In response to the backlash in her comments, Freeman said: “There’s a bunch of haters in my comments that are like: ‘You don’t even love this baby. You don’t deserve this baby.’

“That’s not the case at all. It had nothing to do with how I feel about the baby or how much I love it or how much it’s going to be loved. It was just a brief moment, and now it’s gone. I’m ready for my girl.”

She shared that she had received a lot of support after posting the video, with many thanking her for sharing the raw reaction to know they’re not alone.