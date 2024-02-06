Insurance Companies Face Inquiry Following Complaints From Flood Victims

But instead, insurance companies are being accused of rorting and re-traumatising vulnerable Australians.

Insurance companies are on notice after being accused of pushing up premiums while delivering shoddy customer service.

This week, insurers are fronting a parliamentary inquiry that is probing claims of vindictive behaviour in the wake of the devastating 2022 floods, which saw tens of thousands of Aussies across four states displaced.

The evidence from flood victims has been damning.

Some who’d lost their homes reported that dealing with their insurer was worse than the flood itself.

The Insurance Council apologised, insisting an independent review has already led to changes, including more claims staff.

In the wake of four flooding events in 2022, 303,407 insurance claims were lodged.

The estimated total bill? Nearly $7.4 billion.

Over 12 months, insurance premiums have jumped more than 16 per cent. The highest rate in more than two decades, rising faster than inflation.

Insurers say the escalating costs of labour, building materials and natural disasters are fuelling the hikes, saying “the only sustainable way to moderate rising premium costs is to reduce the impacts of extreme weather, and this largely requires action by governments at all levels”.

But as the climate changes, calls are growing for the culture within the insurance industry to change, too.