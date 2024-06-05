Instagram Testing Unskippable Ads As People Scroll Their Feeds

The new feature was spotted by users who took to X and Reddit to ask if others were encountering the same thing.

As they were scrolling, they came across advertisements that they were unable to scroll past until it had finished.

An ‘ad break’ icon appears on the posts while a timer appears in the corner, counting down until the user can continue scrolling.

Users can tap on the ‘ad break’ icon’ for more information.

“Ad breaks are a new way of seeing ads on Instagram. Sometimes you may need to view an ad before you can keep browsing,” the message box says.

Instagram spokesperson Matthew Tye told The Verge the company “would provide updates should this test result in any formal product changes”.

“We’re always testing formats that can drive value for advertisers,” he said.

Image: Reddit