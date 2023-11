Both Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Instagram boss Adam Mosseri announced the new feature on their Instagram Broadcast channels.

Mosseri also shared screenshots of how the feature will work.

The option will appear under the Privacy and Safety tab in the app. Then, head to the "Who can see your activity” section and press the toggle so that all of your views moving forward will be private. Any messages sent in vanish mode will still have read receipts.