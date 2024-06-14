The Project

Inside Out 2 Hits Aussie Screens

Inside Out 2 has finally hit Aussie cinemas, exploring Riley’s journey through puberty and her new emotions.

Joy and the other emotions have been running a tight ship inside young Riley’s mind - but now she’s a teenager and that means MORE emotions. LOTS more emotions.

With Ayo Edebiri and Maya Hawke joining an incredible voice cast led by the joyous Amy Poehler, this film is guaranteed to get you all up in your feelings.

You’ll laugh, you’ll cry, but you’ll mainly be thankful that puberty is behind you.

Equally as frightening as a hormonal teen, is Russell Crowe’s The Exorcism.

Russell plays Tony, a troubled actor whose mind begins to unravel while shooting a horror flick. Pretty meta, huh? As things get weirder, his daughter starts to wonder what the literal hell is going on.

This movie has demons, possessions and even a faceless creepy robot.

Finishing with a bang, it’s Bad Boys: Ride or Die! Will Smith and Martin Lawrence are back again for the fourth instalment of your favourite buddy cops Mike and Marcus.

When their police captain is framed for corruption, the wisecracking duo head out on an edge-of-your-seat mission to clear his name – with the perfect excuse to pretty much just blow stuff up.

