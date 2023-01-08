The Project

‘Insane’ Price Of Beer At A Byron Bay Hotel Leaves Aussies Stunned

A viral Reddit post has revealed the heavy price a beer will cost you at the Beach Hotel Byron Bay.

A photo of the receipt shows the bill came to $75.60 for four drinks. 

A pint of Stone & Wood Pacific cost $17.60, while three pints of Peroni set the punter back $19.40 each. 

Commenters on the post were horrified at the price of the beers, calling it Australia’s “most expensive”. 

“Never been to Byron; I always assumed here in Sydney we had some of the worst tourist gouging, but $20 a pint? That‘s insane,” said one person. 

Another had also purchased a Stone & Wood, and their “reaction was the same” at the “insane” prices. 

But others weren’t shocked at the prices at the notorious tourist destination and influencer haven.

“Looks about right for the Beachy. You are paying to be in Byron,” quipped one comment.

