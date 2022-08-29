Influential Sydney Group To Call For Sales Ban Of Petrol Cars To Be Sorted Within 5 Years

The influential body of business leaders and infrastructure experts are expected to release the most comprehensive report in their history and will warn that New South Wales will not meet its 2030 or 2050 emissions targets unless aggressive action is taken.

Passenger vehicles are the most significant source of emissions in Greater Sydney, and the committee will say that all new cars should be electric by 2027.

“The NSW EV Strategy aims for electric vehicles to make up half of all new car sales by 2030, leading to approx. 15 per cent of the passenger fleet being electric,” the Decarbonising Sydney report states.

“Our Accelerated Net Zero Transition model shows we need a much faster ramping up: all new cars need to be electric by 2027, so EVs make up approx. 30 per cent of the passenger fleet by 2030 – twice as much as in the Steady Transition approach.”

The 2027 plan is very ambitious, with the UK and Germany planning a 2030 cut-off date for climate-friendly cars.