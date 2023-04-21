Influencer Tully Smyth Announces Paid Partnership With IVF Clinic

Influencer and former Big Brother star Tully Smyth recently took to Instagram to share her desire to have children and is deciding to document her journey in freezing her eggs.

Smyth announced that she had partnered with Monash IVF after much deliberation.

"I did some research, and I've heard so many glowing recommendations, so many beautiful stories about people's experiences with the Monash IVF team," Smyth revealed in the first of three videos.

"So I reached out, and thankfully they've agreed, and they're very keen to work with me on my egg-freezing journey.

"All I've ever wanted is to be a mum. This year I turn 36, so I've decided to take matters into my own hands, and I'm bringing you all on the journey with me."

However, the decision to announce the paid partnership has divided opinions among her fans.

While some threw their support towards Smyth, praising the influencer's decision.

"I know how much you want to be a mum, and I'm so happy for you to be able to start your journey," one wrote.

Many thought the paid partnership was a "slap in the face".

"This doesn't sit right with me. I know couples who desperately need fertility treatment but can't afford it," wrote one.

"This is really sad. I feel for the families who cannot afford it," a second commented. "Seeing this would be a slap in the face."

Associate Professor Alex Polyakov, a fertility specialist at the University of Melbourne, told the Herald Sun the premise of a partnership was wrong and misleading.

"It is morally wrong to provide what is, in essence, a medical service to an influencer in exchange for that person promoting it," Assoc Prof Polyakov said.

"It is ethically wrong, it is possibly legally wrong because testimonials are not allowed for promotion of medical services, so I'm questioning whether this is, in fact, allowed.

"This is a terrible example of how medical services are being trivialised by both influencers and companies that pay them for this promotion."