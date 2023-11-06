The Project

Influencer Divides Opinion After Giving Birth In Costa Rica So Son Will Have Dual Citizenship

An Australian influencer has given birth in Costa Rica so her son would be born with access to a dual citizenship, dubbing the move as ‘birth tourism’.

There are heaps of advantages to holding dual citizenship. You gain the rights and benefits of both nations, enabling you to work, enjoy extended holidays, and skip the immigration line.

Plus, you have access to all the potential bonuses the other country has to offer: free health care or tax benefits. If you are lucky enough to have it, dual citizenship certainly has its perks. 

One Aussie influencer has flown to Costa Rica just so her child can have all of the sweet perks. 

Self-described wellness influencer Shannen Michaela posted a video on Instagram boasting about ‘Jus Soli', Latin for law of soil, and listed off countries where citizenship is based on being born there. 

Michaela gave birth to her son in Costa Rica, which meant he qualified for an extra passport. 

But not everyone is happy, with many people in the comments accusing her of having ‘white privilege’. 

Some have gone as far as to call it ‘New Age Colonialism’, while another commented ‘This is essentially anchor baby instructions for rich people.’ 

But Shannen seems to be happy with her decision, as she explains in her Insta post: “Birthright citizenship is the most accessible way to obtain an extra passport. It is an investment in your family, your child’s future & generations to come.” 

 
View this post on Instagram
 

A post shared by Shannen Michaela (@shannenmichaela)

