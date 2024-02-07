The Project

Influencer Criticised For Divisive Opinion On Birthday Dinners

Influencer Christina "Tinx" Najja has caused a stir after declaring that anyone inviting their loved ones out to an expensive restaurant for their birthday should be required to foot the bill.

Tinx shared the unpopular opinion in a post to TikTok, telling her 1.5 million followers that expecting guests to pay for a birthday dinner and getting upset if they can't afford it is "really bad manners". 

"If you invite people to a restaurant of your choosing for your birthday, you should pay for everybody," she said, adding, "I know that's going to be deeply unpopular." 

"I just think that you can't pick a restaurant and ask people to come and celebrate you and pay for themselves," she continued.  

"If I invite a group of people somewhere to celebrate me, that's my treat because I organised it, and I'm asking them to come."

Commenters were quick to dispute Tinx's view on birthday etiquette, calling it "insane" and "a crazy take".

"Absolutely not. Everyone pays for their own food and then chips in to buy (the) birthday person's food (if they don't have a partner)," wrote one disapproving person. 

Some agreed with Tinx's view, saying paying for everyone would be considered "proper etiquette". 

"This is how I was raised - it feels strange to ask people to pay on my birthday!" wrote one supporter. 

Many were also quick to point out cultural differences, with one person saying, "In Asia, the birthday person pays unspoken rule" and another commenting ", It's so baffling to me as a person who lives outside of the US, I never imagined making my friends pay for my birthday dinner!" 

