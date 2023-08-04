The Project

Influencer Asks Company For A Free Car In Exchange For Exposure

Look, if you don’t ask, you don’t get. But as this micro-influencer discovered, if you do ask, you also don’t get. Especially if your leverage is 33,000 Instagram followers.

Sharing the email to Reddit, user JadeStarfall explains that she works for a car finance company and received the proposal that left her shaking her head at her desk. 

The email reads: “Hi there, I'm just reaching out to hopefully get the opportunity to test out one of your vehicles. I will return the favour by advertising the vehicle on Facebook and Instagram.”

It continues: "I currently have over 33,000 on Instagram and around 6,000 on my business Facebook. And over 1,000 friends on my original Facebook. I'm currently learning to drive."

She’s learning to drive. This proposal gets less attractive by the second. 

"I would like to take this opportunity to see if you would be willing to loan me a vehicle or gift me a vehicle. I would prefer an automatic but I'd be massively grateful for any."

Well, she got nothing. Hardly surprising really, is it? 

Of the 33,000 Instagram followers, I’ll bet several new cars that none of them will be swayed to use the company’s services based off an obnoxious post littered with hashtags about living large and ‘success driven’ or whatever other uninspired drivel she’d have concocted. 

Of course, I’m not dismissing the power of influencers and the impact they can have on consumers. I’m just saying, if you’re going to ask companies for free stuff — especially something as extravagant as a car — maybe wait until you hit the million mark. 

As someone with over triple the followers this person has, I can tell you the best offer I’ve been sent is free ice cream and a hoodie. And obviously, I said yes to both. 

