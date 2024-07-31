The Project

Inflation Rises To 3.8%

Even though inflation has increased, it is unlikely to cause another rate hike as the increase was softer than expected.

The annual rate of headline inflation did accelerate, however, rising to 3.8 per cent, up from 3.6 per cent, marking the first increase in the consumer price index in 18 months, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said.

Yet a higher June quarter number was expected by the Reserve Bank of Australia and economists, with the headline figure in line with consensus forecasts.

The annual trimmed mean, the central bank's preferred measure of underlying inflation, undershot expectations a little to come in at 3.9 per cent, down from four per cent in March.

This was the sixth quarter of lower annual trimmed mean inflation in a row, the bureau said on Wednesday.

Deloitte Access Economics partner Stephen Smith said the June consumer price index should "put to rest the tired notion the RBA should lift rates", a move he believes would "tempt a recession".

"What we have seen today is confirmation that inflation and inflationary expectations are not running rampant," he said.

The factors still driving inflation, such as rents - pushed higher by housing shortages - and fruit prices - rocked by bad weather - were not fixed by higher interest rates, Smith said.

Vegan Diet Linked To Reduced Biological Age

